Westport, CT –Human Services Director Elaine Daignault reminds income-eligible Westport residents to apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) starting October 1, 2025.

Connecticut’s federally funded Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) helps low-income households with winter heating bills. Connecticut’s Department of Social Services administers the program with local Community Action Agencies and municipal social services departments.

According to Daignault, “Westport residents that previously qualified for assistance through our office will receive application instructions in the mail. Residents wishing to apply for the first time may contact the Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or humansrv@westportct.gov to make an appointment.”

To qualify, your household income must be at or below 60% of the State Median Income (SMI). The maximum income for households is as follows:

Households of one (1) $47,764

Households of two (2) $62,460

Households of three (3) $77,157

Households of four (4) $91,854

Households of Five (5) $106,550

Daignault encouraged residents heating with oil or propane to complete their applications early in the season to ensure they receive the full benefit. Applicants must have recent copies of heating, electric, water, lease, or mortgage statements and other proof of income documents. Go to Human Services at www.westportct.gov/humanservices to learn more about Town programs and services.