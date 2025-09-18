Westport

Westport Police Department Urges Residents and Visitors to Always Lock Cars

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 17, 2025

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department once again would like to remind our residents and visitors to always lock their cars and to secure their keys. Our community continues to be a target for car thieves and vehicle burglaries, with three stolen vehicle reports received between September 9th through the present, and a total of fifty-one stolen vehicle reports investigated by our agency year-to-date. These thefts have occurred from both parking lots as well as the driveways of private residences. It is a fact that the individuals perpetrating these crimes continue to prey on our town based on past successes in acquiring vehicles. Under no circumstances should a vehicle ever be left unattended and running, unlocked with the keys inside it or with valuables left in plain view. Unfortunately, nearly all the stolen vehicle and vehicle burglary reports we receive involve an unsecured car with keys immediately accessible. We strongly urge our residents and visitors to please be mindful of what continues to be a multi-state rash of these types of crimes and to please take the few extra moments necessary to secure personal property and prevent victimization.

