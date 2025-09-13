Temporary Free-Standing Portable Signage in all Non-Residential Districts

Westport, CT – Planning & Zoning Director Michelle Perillie announced that all merchants in non-residential districts are permitted a Temporary Free Standing Portable Sign with an annual Zoning Permit required.

One Free Standing Portable Sign per tenant shall be permitted onsite in all non-residence districts subject to the following:

· Signs cannot be permanently installed in the ground.

· Signs must be self-supporting/portable or hung on the façade of the tenant’s building. Signs cannot be attached to an immovable object such as a structure, light pole, a utility pole or a fence.

· Signs shall be no larger than 24 inches wide by 40 inches high in size per side as measured from the ground including any borders or supports. A sign that hangs on the façade of a building shall be no larger than 24 inches wide by 36 inches high, may only be one sided and hung flush to the building. Signs hung on the façade of a building must not be more than 7 feet above the ground as measured to the top of the sign.

· Signs may only be displayed during the hours that the business is open. Signs must be removed when the business is not open.

· The sign must be a framed chalk board or eraser board and all the wording on the sign must be hand drawn.

· Signs must be located on the property of the business that has put out the sign. The name of the establishment must appear on or be affixed to the sign. Signs may not be located in parking spaces.

· Signs must not interfere with pedestrian traffic or block sight lines for drivers.

· Signs may not have lights, be lighted, or have any moving parts

To obtain a permit, merchants will need to set up an account on Westport Online Permit and License Portal Info Hub (https://www.westportct.gov/business/westport-online-permit-and-license-portal-info-hub). Submission of scaled drawings showing the proposed sign as well as a survey or site plan of the property so that the sign can be properly located will be required. This will enable the Department to determine whether the sign meets the size and location requirements allowed in the Zoning Regulations. If approved, an assigned number sticker that must be attached to the sign will be issued.All sign permits have an annual permit cost of $100.00.