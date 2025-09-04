Westport

Traffic Advisory – Slice of Saugatuck – September 6, 2025

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 4, 2025

The annual Slice of Saugatuck Festival is scheduled to take place from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Railroad Place will be closed to vehicular traffic from Riverside Avenue to Franklin Street during the hours of 12:00pm to 6:00pm to allow for set up and break down of vendors’ booths and exhibitions. The east side of Riverside Avenue from Charles Street to Bridge Street will be a temporary No Parking zone during the event. All other roads will remain open to vehicles; however, motorists should expect heavy pedestrian traffic in the areas surrounding the Saugatuck Railroad Station including lower Riverside Avenue and Saugatuck Avenue. Those attending this event are reminded to utilize the marked crosswalks when crossing these roadways. Officers will be assigned to these locations to assist with traffic control.

The Saugatuck Railroad station lots, except for Lot #2, will also be used to provide parking for the festival. If traveling to the railroad station or destinations in the immediate vicinity, please drive carefully and be sure to allow extra time since associated traffic delays are anticipated.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Sep 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Bronx Man Charged in $12K Longshore Golf Club Burglary

Sep 1, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Sherwood Mill Cove Tide Gate Replacement Project to Begin After Labor Day

Aug 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Motorcyclist Struck

Sep 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Traffic Advisory – Slice of Saugatuck – September 6, 2025

Sep 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Preparedness starts at home: Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for emergencies now

Sep 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT’S MINIMUM WAGE WILL INCREASE TO $16.94 ON JANUARY 1, 2026

Sep 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick