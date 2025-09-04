Traffic Advisory – Slice of Saugatuck – September 6, 2025

The annual Slice of Saugatuck Festival is scheduled to take place from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Railroad Place will be closed to vehicular traffic from Riverside Avenue to Franklin Street during the hours of 12:00pm to 6:00pm to allow for set up and break down of vendors’ booths and exhibitions. The east side of Riverside Avenue from Charles Street to Bridge Street will be a temporary No Parking zone during the event. All other roads will remain open to vehicles; however, motorists should expect heavy pedestrian traffic in the areas surrounding the Saugatuck Railroad Station including lower Riverside Avenue and Saugatuck Avenue. Those attending this event are reminded to utilize the marked crosswalks when crossing these roadways. Officers will be assigned to these locations to assist with traffic control.

The Saugatuck Railroad station lots, except for Lot #2, will also be used to provide parking for the festival. If traveling to the railroad station or destinations in the immediate vicinity, please drive carefully and be sure to allow extra time since associated traffic delays are anticipated.