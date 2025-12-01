STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN DECEMBER

11/24–12/16: Clothesline of Comfort

Help the Stratford Library collect gloves, scarves, and hats for adults, children, and teens in need. Items can be handmade or store bought (keep the tags on). Please, no used items. Donations can be pinned on our clothesline, and then will be collected for the South End Community Center.

12/1: 3:30–5:00pm: Teen Open Art

Calling all artists! Join us in the Teen Department to draw, paint, or sculpt whatever you like! We’ll provide all the supplies, you bring your artistic inspiration! Grades 6–12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

12/2: 4:30–6:00pm: Teen Crafting Kindness

Bring your creative style & decorate Tote Bags that we will be donating to the South End Community Center Food Pantry. This is an opportunity to have fun, be creative, and spread a little kindness in our community. We’ll have some music and snacks while we designing the totes so bring a friend & let’s make this a true celebration of the season of giving. (Participation can also earn you volunteer hours—even if you are not a volunteer!) Grades 6–12. No registration required.

12/9: 6:30–8:00pm: College Plans Can Begin Here

This 1 hour program can answer all of your questions about the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system. Learn about Academic & Workforce Programs, Accreditation, Credit Transfer, FREE tuition programs & plenty of other benefits available for new college students and adults. A college or certificate education can be a reality for everyone. Join Earl Graham, Director of Admissions, CTSU and bring your questions! Teens and Parents invited. Location: Lovell Room.

12/10: 3:00–4:30pm: Young Adult Job and Resource Information Session

Join The WorkPlace’s Platform to Employment Youth Initiative to learn about: paid training and work experience opportunities; job placement assistance; industry recognized certifications and credentials. Get career guidance into manufacturing; healthcare, IT, hospitality, skilled trades, entrepreneurship & more! Ages 18–26. High school diploma required. Location: Lovell Room.

12/18: 4:00–5:30pm: Cooking Around the World: Holiday Edition

Join ShopRite Dietitian Siddhi Sheth for a cooking class where we will cook a few dishes that are enjoyed during the holiday season in different parts of the world. Please share any dietary restrictions or allergies when registering. Grades 6–12. Registration Required. Location: Lovell Room.