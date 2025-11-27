Ring in the Holidays with Stratford’s Tree Lighting and First Holiday Market this Friday, November 28, 2025

STRATFORD– Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick invites residents to participate in Stratford’s first Holiday Market. Over 28 organizations will be present representing vendors, artisans and community partners. Come do some holiday shopping!

Mayor Hoydick noted, “I’m thrilled to invite everyone to join us on Friday, November 28th for Stratford’s first-ever Holiday Market on the Town Hall Green, held in conjunction with our annual tree lighting and a special meet and greet with Santa. This brings the very best of our community, with local vendors, families, friends, and neighbors kicking off the season together! I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Highlights of the day will include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, where each family will receive a complimentary printed photo. Complimentary children’s activities will also be available including cookie decorating, ornament making, and letter writing to Santa.

2:00 pm will be a performance by Stratford Sister Cities Choir and the Tree Lighting will take place at 5:30 pm.

*Photos with Santa will be held from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. The line for photos with Santa will begin at the handicap entrance to Town Hall, on North Parade Street. To avoid disrupting the professional photographer’s equipment, please do not enter through the front doors.*

For additional information, please visit www.CelebrateStratford.com.