Armed Robbery Causes School Shutdown

Fairfield, CT — Fairfield Police have taken all suspects into custody following an early morning armed robbery and home invasion investigation that prompted a large police response and temporary shelter-in-place order in the Candlewood Road area.

Officers responded just before 2:30 AM on Thursday, February 19, 2026 to reports of an armed robbery and possible home invasion. Police quickly secured the victims and initially detained one suspect, while another person of interest was later located in Hamden. Investigators then worked to locate two additional suspects believed to still be in the immediate area, leading to a significant police presence around Candlewood Road and Black Rock Turnpike and instructions for nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Out of an abundance of caution, McKinley Elementary School and Fairfield Warde High School were closed while police conducted their investigation. Officials emphasized there was no direct threat to schools, but additional police were assigned to other campuses due to parent concerns.

In a 9:00 AM update, police announced all suspects believed involved had been apprehended and the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Authorities confirmed the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active and additional information will be released as it becomes available.