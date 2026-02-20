ARRESTS MADE IN CONNECTION WITH ARMED ROBBERY AND HOME INVASION

FAIRFIELD, CT – Multiple individuals have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and home invasion that occurred in the early morning hours of February 19, 2026, in the area of Candlewood Road in Fairfield.

The following individuals were charged in connection with this incident. Each was charged with Home Invasion, Robbery in the First Degree with a Deadly Weapon, five (5) counts of Unlawful Restraint, and two (2) counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. They were each held on a $3,000,000 bond and were transported to Bridgeport Superior Court this morning:

Kaleem Uthmaan (DOB 9/26/2000) of Hamden, CT

Naszar Hobby (DOB 2/4/2005) of New Haven, CT

Juan Felix (DOB 10/20/2000) of Monroe, CT

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, just prior to 2:30 AM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery and possible home invasion. Officers arrived and immediately secured the victims and took one individual into custody on the property after he attempted to flee. Officers established a strong perimeter while deploying significant police resources to the area.

Based on developing information, investigators had reason to believe that up to two suspects may have still been inside the residence on Candlewood Road. Out of an abundance of caution, residents in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place while officers conducted an extensive investigation. A FairfieldALERT message was sent to residents within a specific geo-fenced area immediately surrounding the incident location. Additionally, due to the proximity of the incident and respective school start times, McKinley Elementary School and Fairfield Warde High School were closed for the day. Please refer to previous releases, also attached, for additional information.

Two additional individuals were arrested after fleeing from Fairfield, one on the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, the other in Hamden. A fourth individual was detained and identified as a person of interest. The Fairfield Police Department anticipates that an additional arrest and charges will result as the investigation continues. During the investigation, firearms were recovered. This was not a random act, this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

At approximately 9:00 AM on February 19, 2026, a second FairfieldALERT message was sent to all subscribers providing an update on the police presence in the area of Black Rock Turnpike. The message also notified residents previously alerted to shelter in place that the request had been lifted and advised the public that all suspects believed to have been involved were in police custody.

The Fairfield Police Department thanks all personnel and partner agencies involved in the swift resolution of this incident and those who continue to assist with the ongoing investigation. There were no injuries reported, and the safety of the public and our students was never compromised. The Fairfield Police Department remains committed to transparency while protecting the integrity of this active investigation. As additional verified information becomes available, it will be released through official department communication channels. We thank the community for its cooperation, patience, and continued trust.

Any residents or business owners in the area of Black Rock Turnpike and Candlewood Road are encouraged to review any available surveillance footage and contact Fairfield Police Detectives at 203-254-4840 with any suspicious activity observed.

Anonymous tips may also be be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

(Note: When sending a tip by text message, text keyword FPDCT to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.)