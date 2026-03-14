Blumenthal & Kelly introduce bill to Immediately Lower Gas Prices at the Pump 

[Hartford, CT] – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act to lower gas prices by temporarily suspending the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax through October 1, 2026, providing much-needed relief for families in Connecticut and across the country who rely on their cars to get to work, school, and run everyday errands.

“This legislation temporarily suspends the federal gas tax, lowering high gas prices squeezing consumers and bringing much needed financial relief to American families,” said Senator Blumenthal. “Trump’s war of choice with Iran is driving up gas prices across the country—and Americans shouldn’t have to bear the additional economic burden of Trump’s reckless decision making. With the Gas Prices Relief Act, we address rising costs plaguing Americans and ensure they are not footing the bill for Trump’s war with Iran.”

“Families across Arizona are dealing with high costs on almost everything, and now gas prices are skyrocketing because Donald Trump started a war with Iran. Arizona families shouldn’t pay the price for Donald Trump’s bad decisions. Suspending the federal gas tax would help bring prices down and give families some much needed relief,” said Senator Kelly.

“As Granite Staters continue to grapple with high costs on groceries, housing, and health care thanks to this administration, the last thing they need is to pay even higher prices at the gas pump as a result of Donald Trump’s war in Iran,” said Congressman Pappas. “That is why I’m introducing legislation in the House to suspend the gas tax through October 1, 2026, and provide Americans with badly-needed relief from the historic increase in gas prices we have seen in just the last few days. The legislation would also hold oil companies accountable if they refuse to pass these savings along to consumers. I am grateful to Senator Kelly for leading this critical effort in the Senate, and I remain committed to using every resource available to bring down costs and ensure that families and small businesses are not paying the price for this administration’s reckless actions.”

The Gas Prices Relief Act of 2026 would lower gas prices and deliver economic relief to Americans across the country by:

Suspending the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax through October 1, 2026, helping reduce the cost of filling up the tank for drivers across the country.

Ensuring savings reach consumers and not oil companies by directing the Secretary of the Treasury to monitor the program and use available authorities to help ensure that the benefits of the tax suspension are passed on to consumers at the pump.

Protecting critical infrastructure funding by requiring the Department of the Treasury to transfer funds from the general fund to the Highway Trust Fund and the Leaking Underground Storage Tank Trust Fund to keep these programs fully funded during the tax holiday.

Read the text of the Gas Prices Relief Act here: https://www.kelly.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/GAI26149.pdf. Representative Chris Pappas (D-N.H.-01) will introduce companion legislation in the House.