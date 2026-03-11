Fairfield Police Arrest Man on Weapons Charge During Armed Robbery Investigation

Fairfield, CT – On March 2, 2026, at approximately 9:00 PM, Fairfield Police responded to News Express, located at 200 Tunxis Hill Road, for a report of an armed robbery in progress. During the incident, a masked individual entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the store employee. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported during the incident and the Fairfield Detective Bureau responded immediately to process the scene.

Since that night, the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau has been actively investigating several leads developed in the case. Detectives utilized a combination of technological and traditional investigative methods while working in coordination with the Stamford and Bridgeport Police Departments to identify and track down individuals connected to the incident. During the investigation, detectives identified similarities between this incident and cases being investigated by the Stamford Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed a suspect and obtained search warrants for his vehicle and home in Bridgeport. While executing the warrants, detectives arrested resident Wesner Thelamour, age 40, of Bridgeport, after he was found to be in possession of a handgun. Thelamour was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and transported to the Fairfield Police Department, where he was processed and held on a $20,000 bond. Additionally, detectives found multiple pieces of evidence as a result of the search warrants that will result in additional charges relating to the robbery. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840. Anonymous tips may be submitted by texting the keyword FPDCT and your message to 847411 (Tip411), or online at fpdct.com/tips.