Stratford News: Bartender Shot During Robbery

#Stratford Police Press Release: On 11-14- 2017 an armed robbery occurred at Stratford Center at BAR. The robbery occurred shortly before 7pm when an unknown male entered the bar, approached the bartender and demanded money. The bartender complied, was shot once in the abdomen. The unknown suspect fled the scene on foot and officers are attempting to locate him. At this time a description is not available.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where is undergoing surgery for his injury. Officers and Investigators are still processing the scene and speaking to witnesses.

At this time anyone with information is asked to contact the Stratford Police Department at 203-385- 4100 or 203-385- 4145.