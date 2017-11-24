State Police Holiday Stats

The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, 11/22/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday 11/26/2017. Troopers are patrolling the roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drunken driving violations and aggressive drivers.
These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/22/17 to 11/24/17 8:00 a.m.
SPEEDING violations: 311
SEATBELT violations: 5
OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 696
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to
signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 22
ACCIDENTS investigated: 235
w/injury: 33
fatality: 1 (11/22 Killingly)
These 2016 State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/23/16 to 11/27/16 9:00 a.m:
SPEEDING violations: 896
SEATBELT violations: 311
OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 2503
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 51
ACCIDENTS investigated: 392
w/injury: 42
fatality: 1