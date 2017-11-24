State Police Holiday Stats

The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, 11/22/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday 11/26/2017. Troopers are patrolling the roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drunken driving violations and aggressive drivers.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/22/17 to 11/24/17 8:00 a.m.

SPEEDING violations: 311

SEATBELT violations: 5

OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 696

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to

signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 22

ACCIDENTS investigated: 235

w/injury: 33

fatality: 1 (11/22 Killingly)

These 2016 State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/23/16 to 11/27/16 9:00 a.m:

SPEEDING violations: 896

SEATBELT violations: 311

OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 2503

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 51

ACCIDENTS investigated: 392

w/injury: 42

fatality: 1

This press release is made possible by:

