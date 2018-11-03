Bridgeport News: Vital Records Hours Extended

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Vital Records office will extend business hours to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays following Monday holidays. Whenever a holiday falls on a Monday and the office is closed; it will offer added evening hours on a Tuesday immediately following the Monday. This change will assure that the office is open at least once a week for evening hours.

The Monday holidays include Veteran’s Day on November 12, 2018, Dr. Martin Luther King’s Day on January 21, 2019, Memorial Day on May 27, 2019, Labor Day on September 2, 2019 and Columbus Day on October 14, 2019. The normal business hours are Monday 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 9:00 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.

Some services offered at Vital Records include: Municipal ID cards, certified copies of birth marriage and death certificates and notary.

