Westport Leaf Collection

#Westport, CT – The Department of Public Works is currently planning its Annual Leaf Collection program. The Department requests that homeowners consider the feasibility of backyard composting and suggests that they contact the Conservation Department (341-1170) or Earthplace (227-7253) for relevant information. The ease and cost savings of backyard composting provides a viable alternative to either carting the leaves to the Town Yard Waste Site or filling paper bags for the Town’s curbside pickup.

The curbside collection period will extend from November 05, 2018 through December 3, 2018. Any leaves placed on the curbside during this period in biodegradable paper bags will be collected by the Westport Public Works Department. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up . The compost process cannot handle plastic bags. Residents living on private roadways must place their bagged leaves at an intersecting Town roadway.

A Department of Public Works crew will pick up throughout the entire Town several times during the collection period. A final pass will be initiated on December 3rd, 2018 and take approximately one week. Any properly bagged leaves put out before December 3rd, 2018 will be collected.

Residents whose car displays a valid WP sticker may deliver their leaves directly to the yard waste site located at 180 BAYBERRY LANE . If they are transported in plastic bags, the resident must empty the bags prior to disposal. The yard waste site is open Monday through Friday 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. and on Saturday 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Saturday hours will be extended till 3:00 P.M. from November 3, 2018 thru December 8, 2018.

Residents whose vans, pickups or tag-along trailers display a valid sticker may deliver up to six – 30 gallon bags or containers full of leaves without a fee. A van, pickup or tag-along trailer exceeding the six (6) bag limit will be charged $40.00 per load. Any vehicle or trailer larger than a conventional pickup with a 4 foot by 8 foot bed will be charged $90.00 per ton.

Any vehicles with a 9-foot body or vehicles changed to significantly enlarge their factory design size will be charged $90.00 per ton estimated at 2 ton without weigh slip ($180.00)

Dump tickets to cover the cost of the disposal fee must be purchased at Town Hall, Monday through Friday between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. or by mail by writing – Department of Public Works, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport, CT 06880.

