Bridgeport Police Officer Passes

#Bridgeport CT–It is with great sadness that the Bridgeport Police Department announces the passing of Police Officer Jarah Matthews-Dixon passing suddenly in Stamford this evening. He and his family had deep roots in Bridgeport, and on April 21, 2008 he fulfilled his dream of being a Bridgeport Police Officer. Officer Matthews-Dixon was a decorated 12 year member of the Bridgeport Police Department, receiving the Distinguished Service Medal and the Medal of Merit. His latest assignment was with the Fusion Center Team.

Mayor Ganim stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Matthews-Dixon at this time, along with all of his brothers and sisters of the Bridgeport Police Department.” Chief Perez stated, “that Officer Matthews-Dixon was a great officer, a kind person and he will surely be missed, our department is very saddened at this time.”

The Bridgeport Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the Mathews-Dixon family. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.