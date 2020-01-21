Cash Is King In Making Tax Payment In Stratford

#Stratford CT – The Office of the Tax Collector would like to remind Stratford residents that the second installment of property, motor vehicle and sewer tax bills is due by February 3, 2020. Penalties will be assessed for payments made later than that date. The office would also like to remind taxpayers that the Town does not mail out a second bill for the second half of the year.

You may view and pay your tax bill on the Town’s website: Townofstratford.com.

· Electronic Check: Using the electronic check option, taxpayers can pay their bill with an additional $1.00 fee for the full transaction.

· Credit Card: Taxpayers can pay with a credit card, incurring an additional fee of 2.95% of the transaction amount.

· Debit Card: There is a flat fee of $4.95 for taxpayers choosing to pay with a debit card.

Payments can also be made in person at the Tax Collector’s Office in Town Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., deposited in the Drop Box located at the Tax Collector’s Office, or mailed to:

Office of the Tax Collector

PO Box 9722

Stratford, CT 06615

Additionally, payments can be made at any People’s Bank location in the State of Connecticut, provided you are current on your taxes and have your original tax bill with you.

The Tax Collector’s Office and the Assessor’s Office in Town Hall will be open for supplemental hours for the convenience of taxpayers on Saturday, January 25, from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This press release is made possible by: