Stratford Library Children’s Department Closed

The Stratford Library announces that its Children’s Department, currently closed and undergoing major renovation through early April, is open for business in its temporary location in the Library’s Lovell Room. The Lovell Room is located on the Library’s Main Level.

According to Library Director Sheri Szymanski, Children’s Department materials and programs will be available in smaller capacities while the renovation takes place. The renovation is the first major redesign since the Children’s Department opened in 1981. State of the art technology resources, flexible programming space for both traditional and STEAM activities, an ADA compliant restroom and nursing station are all included in the new renovation.

Hours for the Children’s Department will remain unchanged: Monday-Thursday: 10-8, Friday-Saturday: 10-5 and Sunday: 1-5.

For further information, call the Department at 203.385.4165.

This press release was made possible by: