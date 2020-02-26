2020-02-26@6:20am–#Fairfield CT–The Fairfield Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire on I-95 SB just prior to Exit 23 (Meadowbrook Road) off-ramp. The vehicle was located in the right break down lane and was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Under the direction of Lt. Denis Eannotti, firefighters from Engine 2 and Ladder 2 quickly extinguished the blaze. Traffic on I95 SB was disrupted for approx. 30 minutes while firefighters completed extinguishment and waited for the tow truck operator to remove the vehicle. The owner reported the check engine light had gone on in his Volvo SUV and immediately after he noticed fire in the engine compartment. With the help of a UCONN Police Officer on his way to work at the Stamford UCONN Campus, the driver removed his personal belongings from the car and waited for firefighters to arrive. According to Asst. Chief George Gomola – “Our firefighters did a great job of quickly and safely extinguishing this fire. I95 is the most dangerous place we operate. We appreciate the assistance from UCONN’s finest in keeping the operator safe until we arrived on the scene.”