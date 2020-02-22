Westport News: Happy Endings At Westport Housing

#Westport CT–On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, officers responded to the residence of Richard Lepkowski on a complaint of a verbal disturbance. Although no charges were warranted in connection with that complaint, during the officers’ investigation it was learned that there was a female living at the residence who was not a known tenant to the Westport Housing Authority. This female claimed that she had been living there with permission from the lessee; Richard Lepkowski.

In interviews with officers, this female claimed that she had been using the premises to engage in prostitution in order to support a drug addiction. Officers assisted in getting this female out of the home, connected with appropriate aid resources and ultimately admitted to a drug rehabilitation facility. Information learned during this initial complaint prompted an extensive investigation into this situation. This investigation included interviews as well as the execution of a search warrant. In short, it is alleged that Lepkowski had been managing the victim in prostitution for approximately a month and a half in duration while she had been living with him. It was learned that this service was promoted and advertised through the use of a website, which advertised and described the victim, guidelines and prices set by time limits. Also utilized was an application that allowed incoming contact including calls and messages from prospective clients to go to both the victim and Lepkowski’s cellular phones. It was reported that in exchange for cash proceeds from this arrangement, Lepkowski allowed her to continue to live at the residence. Evidence supporting these allegations was found during the service of the search warrant and through the course of the investigation. An arrest warrant was subsequently sought and granted for Lepkowski.

This press release is made possible by: