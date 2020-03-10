Westport, CT – The Town of Westport and Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau have announced two upcoming events related to the 2020 U.S. Census survey. An information session will be held in the Town Hall Auditorium on Monday, March 23 and an all-day workshop will be held at the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA) on March 31. All are invited to attend.

On Monday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Selectwoman Jen Tooker, members of Westport’s Complete Count Task Force, and Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau will host the Westport 2020 Census Information Session. On Tuesday, March 31 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., at the WCSA located at 21 Imperial Avenue, the WCSA has scheduled a Census Day to provide public access to computers for those who need it. Please bring notification of access code with you. For this event, the Department of Human Services staff may help answer questions from residents via phone at 203-341-1050 or contact the Center for Senior Activities at 203-341-5099. More information about the 2020 Census can be found online at www.2020census.gov .

About the 2020 Census The 2020 Census will soon be upon us, and with it, the opportunity to help Shape Your Future. The U.S. Constitution requires that each decade we take an official count of America’s population. Between March 12-20, every household in America will be receiving a notice to complete a census form online, by phone or by mail. Aggregate data compiled through the census are widely used to help guide investment decisions, distribute federal funding and ensure adequate representation in our democracy.

