Bridgeport News: Overnight Fire

2020-03-01 @ 2:40am–The Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire on the corner of Stratford Avenue and Fifth Street. Units arrived to find heavy fire from a single-story building with radiant heat threatening a nearby three-story dwelling.

Hose lines were stretched to quickly knock down the fire and at the same time prevent further damage to the exposure to the nearby buildings. Primary searches were conducted to ensure nobody was inside the fire building. The roof to one section of the building collapsed. Due to the roof collapse and a large number of items in the building, the secondary search and complete extinguishment of the fire was time-consuming. No injuries were reported due to this incident.

