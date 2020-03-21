Governor Update

· Since yesterday’s update, an additional 35 Connecticut residents have tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 194. This includes the first case to be reported out of New London County.

· Governor Lamont today signed his ninth executive order pursuant to his emergency declaration, taking further actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Connecticut. This one:

o Directs all non-essential businesses and not-for profit entities in Connecticut to prohibit all in-person functions effective Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.; and

o Requires a coordinated effort between the State of Connecticut and its municipalities when responding to this emergency.

· The state has launched a framework for the donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Those looking to donate should fill out a form on 2-1-1’s website.

· Connecticut National Guard continues delivery of PPE to locations statewide.

· The Department of Public Health is taking over responsibilities from the FDA to approve all COVID-19 testing at commercial laboratories in the state.

· St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport has added a drive-through testing site, bringing the statewide total of these locations to 16.

· Governor Lamont and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman conducted a conference call with more than 5,000 small businesses owners and leaders throughout the state to begin a discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

· The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services is extending filing and payment deadlines for personal income tax returns to July 15, 2020.

· The DMV announced today a series of new extensions and waivers on several credentials, including vehicle registrations, emissions testing, and other items.

· Businesses experiencing issues regarding supply chains, delivery of goods, or business continuity should contact FEMA’s emergency operations center.

