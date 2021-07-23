Drub Settlement

Hartford, CT) – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) today applauded the $26 billion settlement between Connecticut and several other states and pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen and drug maker Johnson & Johnson.

“This historic settlement provides some measure of help and justice to victims of purposeful and pernicious lawbreaking. In my own enforcement efforts against these opioid sellers and enablers, I saw firsthand the need for strong aggressive action exactly as today’s settlement produces. It is one more step, but by no means the end of this battle for fair and full justice. The protections included in this settlement will ensure that the funds received from these companies will go to those that need them the most. Today’s news sends a very clear message to drug companies that they must act responsibly and in the best interest of the public, and not their financial bottom line. I applaud Attorney General Tong, and his entire team, for holding these four companies accountable for their callous and reckless actions that impacted thousands of Connecticut families.”

