Trumbull News: Woman Drowns In River

A local woman has died on Friday night, July 22, after being pulled from the Pequonnock River, between White Plains Roan (Route 127) and Quarry Road, in Trumbull. The victim, a forty-one year old female from Bridgeport, was discovered unresponsive in the water prior to being pulled from the river. There were other individuals in the area during this time, who eventually observed the woman in the water and called 911.

Trumbull Police, Trumbull Center Fire Department, and Trumbull EMS arrived shortly after and pulled the victim out of the water. Trumbull Police and EMS took over medical care for the victim. Trumbull EMS then transported her to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Trumbull Police Detectives, and members of the Trumbull Police Dive Team responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. Details of this incident are currently under investigation, however, there is no threat to the public. The area of this the Pequonnock River is a restricted area where swimming and water activities are prohibited. The Pequonnock River runs Southerly through the Pequonnock River Valley in Trumbull, and flows into Bunnells Pond at Beardsley Park in Bridgeport.