U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives approved the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $550 billion in new federal funding to rebuild roads and bridges; repair rail networks; support public transportation; invest in broadband; improve auto safety; combat the climate crisis; and create millions of new jobs. The legislation, passed by the Senate in August, now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

“This historic House step is a gigantic breakthrough. This vital legislation will deliver truly transformative results for Connecticut and the entire country. We are long overdue for improving our nation’s crumbling roads and bridges, modernizing our rail, and ensuring Americans have access to reliable, affordable internet. Thanks to this bill’s robust investments, we will bring our transportation systems into the 21st century, create millions of good-paying jobs, and better compete in the global economy long into the future,” said Blumenthal. “But our work doesn’t end here. Congress must continue working without delay to pass a robust package focusing on the urgent needs of the American people – cutting prescription drug costs, reducing taxes, fighting climate change, providing universal preschool and affordable child care, as well as expanded health care, and assuring the wealthiest and big corporations pay their fair share.”

In Connecticut, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will:

Rebuild Roads and Bridges: Connecticut is home to 248 bridges and more than 2,100 miles of highway that are in poor condition. In the last decade, commute times in the state have increased by more than 10 percent, and the average driver spends more than $700 per year in maintenance and other costs as a result of driving on crumbling roads.

Over the next five years, Connecticut is expected to receive $3.5 billion for highway programs and $561 million for bridge replacement and repairs. Connecticut will also be eligible to compete for a portion of the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program and the $16 billion set aside by the legislation for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

Repair Rail: This legislation includes $66 billion in new funding for rail, including $30 billion specifically for the Northeast Corridor.

Support Public Transit: Over the next five years, Connecticut is expected to receive at least $1.3 billion to improve public transportation options across the state.

Invest in Broadband: In Connecticut, 12 percent of households do not have an internet subscription. Connecticut will receive at least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state. Under this legislation, 654,000 people in Connecticut will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which was created to help low-income families afford internet access.

Build Electric Vehicle Infrastructure: Over the next five years, Connecticut is expected to receive $53 million in funding to expand EV charging stations across the state. Connecticut will also be eligible to compete for a portion of the $2.5 billion in grant funding for EV infrastructure.

Deliver clean drinking water: Over the next five years, Connecticut is expected to receive $445 million to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is available in all communities.

Prepare for climate change, cyber attacks, and extreme weather events: Between 2010 and 2020, Connecticut has experienced 15 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $5 billion in damages. Under this legislation, Connecticut would be expected to receive $6.4 million over five years to protect against wildfires, $13 million to protect against cyberattacks, and benefit from the bill’s $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization that would reduce energy costs for families.

Repair airports: Under the legislation, Connecticut airports would receive approximately $62 million for infrastructure development over five years.

Protect the Long Island Sound: This legislation includes $106 million for the Long Island Sound Geographic Program to fund critical local projects focused on improving water quality and restoring shoreline habitats throughout the Sound’s watershed.

Improve Auto Safety: The bill includes several Blumenthal-authored provisions to improve auto safety. Language based on Blumenthal’s SCOPE Act would help prevent keyless carbon monoxide poisonings; language based on Blumenthal’s HOT CARS Act would protect against children’s deaths in hot cars; and language based on Blumenthal’s PARK IT Act would study keyless ignition rollaways..

