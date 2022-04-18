Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

This Tax Day, we wanted to inform you about what is ACTUALLY happening to YOUR taxes here in Connecticut.

Here are the FACTS:
Thanks to Ned Lamont and decades of one-party Democrat rule, Connecticut ranked as the state with the second-highest tax burden in America!
$1.8 Billion in higher taxes in Ned Lamont’s budget – including taxes on groceries, and PPE!
Ned Lamont’s Corruption Tax costing you millions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse, breaking the public trust and now the FBI is investigating the Lamont Administration!
Connecticut DESERVES a Governor who is working for Connecticut!

When YOU help us elect Bob for Governor here is what he will do for you, Steve!
He will jump-start immediate tax relief by lowering taxes from the bottom-up, removing the bottom 200 taxes, and immediately cutting the sales tax, gross receipts tax on gas, and eliminating the new tax on restaurants and groceries.
Bob is an accountant by trade, he knows how to make your tax dollars work for you. On day 1 he will direct state auditors to begin the fiscal root canal CT needs.
Bob has a plan to strengthen state ethics laws to make sure political insiders don’t get a better deal than the hard-working taxpayers who pay the bills!
Democrat insiders know Bob means business when it comes to cleaning up state government. The days of higher taxes, out-of-control spending, and abuse of the public trust are numbered.   

