Bridgeport News: Orchard Street Demolition Derby

Apr 19, 2022

2022-04-18@9:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– Just after 9pm first responders were called to the 300 block of Orchard Street for a pedestrian being struck. Radio reports said the victim had suffered head injuries. The striking vehicle also struck two parked vehicles there. He continued down Orchard Street hitting two more parked vehicles in the 60 block of Orchard where he lost his wheel and continued to the intersection of Ogen Street where a pick-up truck ended the chaos. Surprisingly there were no injuries. The man was given a number of field sobriety tests and then was led off to an awaiting police car in handcuffs.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

