Bridgeport News: Orchard Street Demolition Derby

2022-04-18@9:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– Just after 9pm first responders were called to the 300 block of Orchard Street for a pedestrian being struck. Radio reports said the victim had suffered head injuries. The striking vehicle also struck two parked vehicles there. He continued down Orchard Street hitting two more parked vehicles in the 60 block of Orchard where he lost his wheel and continued to the intersection of Ogen Street where a pick-up truck ended the chaos. Surprisingly there were no injuries. The man was given a number of field sobriety tests and then was led off to an awaiting police car in handcuffs.

