Newly Updated Website Launches for the City of Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT – Last night, the City of Bridgeport officially launched a revitalized version of the City’s website. The new look of the website is fully accessible for all users and has been updated to meet the standards and guidelines for municipal websites. The website refreshment is a result of three years of effort to best service the City while providing a new look to the site. With the completion of this project, the City of Bridgeport plans to draw more users and attention to the website, as it will continue to be a primary source of updated information regarding services in the City.

“The newly designed website is a direct reflection of the work being done in all areas of our City. It’s fresh and vibrant,” Mayor Ganim stated. “We’ve been working on revitalizing many parts of Bridgeport and I’m glad that our online presence is one of them. My hope is that this will bring more business to our City as we continue to broaden the spectrum of our audience.”

The City of Bridgeport website last received an update during 2016 that involved refreshing the color palate used throughout the website and other sources of branding. After using the same platform and design language for a decade, the City discovered that the website was not fully equipped to reach City residents; especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Bridgeport’s Information Technology Services Department (ITS) and Communications Department then decided to work closely together with Interpersonal Frequency, a website developing company that specializes in municipal websites, to ensure that the launch of the new site will include more features, become user-friendly for all mobile devices, and maintain ADA compliance standards for ease of access to all users.

The website is currently live and available for all to explore and browse for information. Users are encouraged to visit the website as frequently as possible for all the latest updates and news regarding the City of Bridgeport as the City continues to integrate new features on the site.