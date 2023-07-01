Bridgeport News: Crash! All Hands Working!

2023-06-30@11:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– Tonight there was a crash that shut down Fairfield Avenue at Holland Avenue (in front of the new Starbucks). Assistant Chief Andrew Ellis oversaw the extrication that took about an hour to help the driver out of the SUV. The driver was wedged tightly against a truck that appeared to be parked. The dashboard also pinned the driver.

I always marvel at how the firefighters worked in synch to free the driver. Not many words are spoken, they all know what needs to be done. It’s not every day you get to see this! So here is almost the full extrication and see how they worked to free the driver and see for yourself how well-trained they are!