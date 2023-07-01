Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Crash! All Hands Working!

Jul 1, 2023

2023-06-30@11:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– Tonight there was a crash that shut down Fairfield Avenue at Holland Avenue (in front of the new Starbucks). Assistant Chief Andrew Ellis oversaw the extrication that took about an hour to help the driver out of the SUV. The driver was wedged tightly against a truck that appeared to be parked. The dashboard also pinned the driver.

I always marvel at how the firefighters worked in synch to free the driver. Not many words are spoken, they all know what needs to be done. It’s not every day you get to see this! So here is almost the full extrication and see how they worked to free the driver and see for yourself how well-trained they are!

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

