SUMMER CONCERT SET AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

New England Guitar Society Returns LIVE on July 22

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, CT will welcome back the popular New England Guitar Society in a live concert on Saturday, July 22 at 2 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.

The New England Guitar Society was established to create a nurturing environment for classical guitarists to meet, share ideas, perform, compose, teach and grow as musicians. Each season the society holds member meetings, and invites guest artists to perform public concerts and hold master classes at the Milford Arts Council and online.

For the library concert, NEGS will present a classical guitar journey with music by Mauro Giuliani, J.S. Bach, Astor Piazzolla, Carlo Domeniconi and Francis Kleynjans among others. The six musicians are Ed Dorne, Bobby Fritz, Karthikeya Lakoji, Noah Terranova, John M. Steinhoff and Peter Lewis.

The free concert will be held in the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room beginning at 2 pm on July 22. No reservations will be taken.

For further information call the Library at: 203.385-4162.