Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

TOWN OF STRATFORD INITIATES COOLING CENTER PROTOCOL DUE TO EXTREME WARM WEATHER ADVISORY 

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 6, 2023

STRATFORD, CT – Mayor Hoydick is advising residents, particularly those who are most vulnerable, to take precautions ahead of the extreme temperatures that are forecast to impact over the next several days. Due to receiving an Extreme Warm Weather Advisory notice from the State of Connecticut, the Town of Stratford has initiated its Cooling Center protocol. This protocol is enacted from 2 PM Wednesday July 5th to 5 PM Friday July 7th, 2023. 

For Overnight and long-term sheltering residents need to contact the 221 System by dialing 211. All cooling centers will be posted and updated under the State of Connecticut WEBEOC website. 

Stratford Center Availability:
Birdseye Municipal Complex
468 Birdseye Street
M-F 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

Stratford Library
2203 Main Street
M-Thru 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
F-Sat 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sun 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Stratford YMCA
3045 Main Street
M-Thru 5:30 am to 9:00 pm
F 5:30 am to 8:00 pm
Sat 7:30 am to 5:30 pm
Sun 10:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Some prevention tips to stay safe in extreme heat include:
– Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.
– Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
– Take cool showers or baths.
– Check on those most at-risk several times a day.
– Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.
– Drink more water than usual. 

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford News: 2 Alarm Fire

Jul 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: I-95 Crash

Jun 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Entertainment Food & Beverage Stratford

Sneak Peek The Two Roads Food Hall + Bar

Jun 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Landlord Turns The Heat Up…Literally

Jul 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

$3.6 MILLION FOR BRIDGEPORT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Jul 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

TOWN OF STRATFORD INITIATES COOLING CENTER PROTOCOL DUE TO EXTREME WARM WEATHER ADVISORY 

Jul 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Stratford News: KIDNAPPING ARREST

Jul 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick