Prime Suspect Apprehended In Amazon Shooting

Aug 24, 2023

#Stratford CT–Earlier this morning at approximately 10:25am Stratford Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Long Beach Boulevard. One victim was shot several times and transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation, the extent of their injuries is not known at this time. A single suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident shortly thereafter. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to public safety. Anthony Vann age 26 of Bridgeport was arrested shortly after the incident when he surrendered to investigators. Vann was found to be in possession of three (3) loaded firearms. He was charged with Attempted Murder and is being held on a one-million-dollar bond and is expected to be arraigned at Bridgeport Court on 08/25/2023. The shooting victim was listed as stable.

Aug 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
