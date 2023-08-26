STRATFORD LIBRARY TO CLOSE FOR TRANSFORMER INSTALLATION

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will be closed on Friday, September 8 in order for United Illuminating to install a new transformer outside the building. The Library will remain closed to the public the entire day and its website, phones, email and online services will be unavailable while the work is being done. Library materials may still be returned via outside receptacles. The library will reopen on Saturday, September 9 at 10 am.

Current library hours are: Monday-Thursday: 10-8 and Friday-Saturday: 10-5.

For further Library information, call 203.385.4161 or visit its website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.