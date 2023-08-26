Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TO CLOSE FOR TRANSFORMER INSTALLATION

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 26, 2023

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will be closed on Friday, September 8 in order for United Illuminating to install a new transformer outside the building.  The Library will remain closed to the public the entire day and its website, phones, email and online services will be unavailable while the work is being done.  Library materials may still be returned via outside receptacles.  The library will reopen on Saturday, September 9 at 10 am. 

Current library hours are: Monday-Thursday: 10-8 and Friday-Saturday: 10-5. 

For further Library information, call 203.385.4161 or visit its website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Prime Suspect Apprehended In Amazon Shooting

Aug 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Car Hits Building Causing Gas Leak & Evacuations

Aug 20, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Public Schools Awarded Grant Money to Improve Student Mental Health Services

Aug 9, 2023 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TO CLOSE FOR TRANSFORMER INSTALLATION

Aug 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: 2 Motorcyclists Hit By Car

Aug 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

MVA Accident in front of Trader Joe’s on Black Rock Turnpike

Aug 26, 2023 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

Aug 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick