2023-08-27@11:40am–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Clover Street. Witnesses confirmed what I did NOT hear on the radio was EMS was not dispatched to the scene. One person said according to a neighbor’s Ring doorbell that they shot up in the air. Of course, none of this has been confirmed at this early hour of this breaking news story. Each pylon in the photo is more than likely shell casings. There was a large state police presence there as well as Stratford Police.

