Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks the Opening of Kevin’s Collision Center in Stratford

Stratford, CT – A new chapter in auto repair excellence began today as Kevin’s Collision Center officially celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1870 Barnum Avenue. Owned and operated by Kevin and Daniela Bruneau, the state-of-the-art facility specializes in high-quality collision repair, structural restoration, auto body painting, and windshield replacement. Local officials, business leaders, and community members gathered to mark the occasion and show support for the new business, which is dedicated to restoring vehicles to their pre-accident condition with expert craftsmanship and top-tier service.

Kevin’s Collision Center prides itself on delivering exceptional automotive repairs with a commitment to precision and customer satisfaction. From repairing or replacing damaged body panels to frame straightening and refinishing, their team ensures every vehicle receives meticulous attention. Customers can learn more about their services by visiting kevinscollisioncenter.com.