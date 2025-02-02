Stratford

Teen Events for February at Straford Library

Feb 2, 2025

2/1-3/1: Black History Month – Be Inspired

So many Black Americans have inspired us and changed our lives! Now it’s your turn.

Who inspires you? How would you like to inspire others?

Share your aspirations & inspirations on our Be Inspired Board all month long in the Teen Department.

Location: Teen Department
Grades: 6-12
No registration required

2/6: 3:30-4:30 PM – Teen Job & Resource Info Session

You’re invited to attend our upcoming Teen Job & Resource Info Session!

Presentation by The Workplace’s Career Hub division. Learn about available opportunities for people ages 14-24, including internships, social services, job placements, apprenticeships, and more.

Location: Lovell Room
Grades: 8-12
Registration required

2/11: 3:30-4:30 PM – DIY Chocolate Truffles

We’re going to create our own rich, creamy chocolate confections.

These sweet treats are delicious and the perfect way to build your ‘kitchen’ skills.

Location: Lovell Room
Grades: 6-12
Registration required

2/13: 3:30-4:30 PM – Teen Cupcake Wars

Put your creativity, imagination, and sweet tooth to the test!

You’ll be given ingredients and a limited amount of time to turn cupcakes into themed designs to impress our panel of judges!

(This program may not be suitable for those with food allergies.)

Location: Lovell Room
Grades: 6-12
Registration required

2/20: 3:30-5:00 PM – Teen & uCreate Bingo Night

The long days of winter can’t keep us in the house.

Meet us in the Lovell Room for snacks, fun, & prizes from Game Stop & 5 Below!

Location: Teen Department
Grades: 6-12
No registration required

2/27: 3:00-4:00 PM – Blind Date with a Book Café

Take a seat, pick up a mystery book, and when the bell goes off… start reading!

When time is up, you can either keep reading or switch tables and start another book.

We’ll provide snacks and hot chocolate, plus all the free books you want.

Location: Lovell Room
Grades: 6-12
No registration required

