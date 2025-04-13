Town of Stratford recognizes World Down Syndrome Day with Proclamation

To mark World Down Syndrome Day on Friday, March 21st, Mayor Hoydick of Stratford, has issued a proclamation to Amber Lehrman, her parents Melody and Phil, Councilman Alan Llewelyn, his daughter Mary Kathryn, and Gabby Brice encouraging residents to celebrate the achievements of individuals with Down syndrome. Mayor Hoydick presented the proclamation to Amber Lehrman, a student at Stratford High School and a member of the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut (DS ACT).

March 21st is a global day of celebration and awareness, observed by the United Nations since 2012 to raise public awareness of Down syndrome and promote the inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

With support from the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut, families around the state have sought proclamations from the towns and cities where they live. Many will also be “Rocking Their Socks” throughout the day – wearing mismatched socks to trigger conversations about Down syndrome and the power of individual differences.

“We’re challenging stereotypes of people with Down syndrome by offering factual information and we’re having conversations that celebrate what individuals with Down syndrome bring to their community,” said Shanon McCormick, DS ACT executive director.

The proclamation presented by Mayor Hoydick explains that Down Syndrome is a lifelong condition in which a person has an extra twenty-first chromosome, affecting 6,000 babies in the US annually. It also describes the many ways that improved medical care and educational practices have dramatically improved the outlook for individuals born with Down syndrome.

All people with Down syndrome experience cognitive delays, but the effect is usually mild to moderate and is not indicative of the many strengths and talents that each person possesses. With planning and support, people who have Down syndrome are able to live and work in the community. Many people feel it will be possible to improve, correct or prevent many of the problems associated with Down syndrome through genetic therapies.

DS ACT is a private, 501(c)3 organization committed to increasing opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome. It offers programs that include support of new and expectant parents and siblings of children with Down syndrome; mentoring in education advocacy for parents; a support group for teens and young adults with Down syndrome, and one for their parents; literacy assessment and tutoring for individuals with a Down syndrome learning profile; summer camp grants for children and adults with Down syndrome; and an annual conference in best practices for families and professionals. Down syndrome occurs in approximately 1 of every 700 births. In Connecticut 40 to 50 children are born with Down syndrome each year, most to women under 35 years of age. The most common physical traits include low muscle tone, small stature, an upward slant to the eyes, and a single deep crease across the center of the palm.