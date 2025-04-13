Mayor Laura R. Hoydick Announces Annual Veterans Breakfast Wednesday, May 21, 2025

STRATFORD — Mayor Laura R. Hoydick today announced that the Town of Stratford will host

this year’s annual Veterans Breakfast on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The annual event, which

has provided breakfast for more than 1,800 veterans since 2012, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.,

and will be held at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. There is no charge for veterans or their

guest, who will receive a fully-served breakfast. In addition to breakfast, the Town is planning a

program which includes key note speakers, recognition of Stratford Veterans and a traditional

performance from the Stratford High School Select Choir.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 14, 2024. Veterans and non-veterans who are

interested in attending may register by calling (203) 385-4029. Please ask to register for the

Veterans Breakfast. Additional details of the event, and online registration, is available at

https://www.stratfordct.gov/page/veterans. Please note: general seating is first-come, first

served. If you or your guest require special accommodations, please advise upon registration.

