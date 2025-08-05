Stratford

Seymour Man Charged for Selling Stolen Cars Online After Stratford Investigation

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 5, 2025

In March 2025, Stratford Police received two separate complaints from residents who unknowingly purchased stolen vehicles online—one on Craigslist and another on Facebook—each costing about $12,000. Detective Jay Delauri executed five search warrants, leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Tyrone Purcell of Seymour, a convicted felon with prior firearms charges. Purcell surrendered to police on August 1, 2025, and was charged with multiple counts including Forgery, Identity Theft, and Larceny. He was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

