Seymour Man Charged for Selling Stolen Cars Online After Stratford Investigation

In March 2025, Stratford Police received two separate complaints from residents who unknowingly purchased stolen vehicles online—one on Craigslist and another on Facebook—each costing about $12,000. Detective Jay Delauri executed five search warrants, leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Tyrone Purcell of Seymour, a convicted felon with prior firearms charges. Purcell surrendered to police on August 1, 2025, and was charged with multiple counts including Forgery, Identity Theft, and Larceny. He was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8, 2025.