Stratford Library Awarded GELS Grant

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 2, 2025

The Stratford Library has announced that the State Library Division of Library Development awarded the Library a Growing Equitable Library Services (GELS) Grant 2025 for $3,500 for Leveling Up Programming and Engagement for People with Autism. The grant is funded by the State of Connecticut and the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the Connecticut State Library.

The GELS Grant is a six-month grant initiative to support a library on their journey to providing equitable services in their community. Created by the CT State Library, Division of Library Development, Growing Equitable Library Services (GELS) is a workshop series that strives to provide the training that helps libraries become strength-based, trauma-informed, antiracist, social and emotionally conscious community institutions.

Stratford Library staff in the Adult Services and Circulation Departments attended customized training sessions conducted by Autism Level Up consultants. Staff learned skills to better serve autistic adults in the library, changes to implement that can make communication easier, and program accommodations to help autistic adults feel welcome. They also are planning new programs with autistic adults in mind.

The Library invites community input on ways it can improve library services for neurodiverse patrons via email at slaask@stratfordlibrary.org or in person at the Reference Desk.

