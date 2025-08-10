Stratford Health Department Continues Back-to-School Physicals & Immunizations Clinics for 2025

As students prepare to return to school this fall, the Stratford Health Department is once again offering Back-to-School Physicals & Immunizations Clinics to ensure children are up to date with their required health screenings and vaccinations.

The clinics will run on select dates in August and early September at the Stratford Health Department, located at 468 Birdseye Street, 3rd Floor, Stratford, CT 06615. Services are available by appointment only for students under the age of 19. Available immunizations include Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, Varicella (chickenpox), MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), Polio, and Meningococcal.

Appointments are available during the following times:

Tuesdays : August 12, 19, 26 & September 2 (2:00 PM – 6:30 PM)

: August 12, 19, 26 & September 2 (2:00 PM – 6:30 PM) Thursdays : August 14, 21, 28 (8:30 AM – 4:30 PM)

: August 14, 21, 28 (8:30 AM – 4:30 PM) Wednesdays: August 27 & September 3 (8:30 AM – 4:30 PM)

“We want to make it easy and accessible for families to get their children ready for a healthy school year,” said Kris Agapito, RN, Public Health Supervisor. “These clinics help remove barriers for working parents and ensure that students are compliant with school entry requirements. If not up-to-date on vaccines, students may not be allowed start on the first day of school.”

The clinics accept Husky insurance and offer a sliding fee scale for families with private insurance or no insurance. Administrative fees apply, with physicals costing $80 and immunizations ranging from $5 to $20 per dose. A TB skin test is also available for $20 and requires two appointments.

Kim Feroleto, RN, Public Health Nurse, emphasized, “Keeping our children vaccinated and up to date on physicals is a critical step in protecting their health and the health of the entire school community. We’re here to support Stratford families with compassionate and affordable care.”

Families are encouraged to call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090 to schedule an appointment as soon as possible, as slots fill up quickly.

For more information, please visit the Stratford Health Department or follow updates on the Town of Stratford website.