STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN AUGUST 2025

Thru 8/15: Teen Summer Reading: Let’s Level Up on Reading This Summer!

1) Create an online reading account at: https://stratfordlibrary.org/summer-reading-2025/

2) Log your reading time. From 6/2 to 8/15 earn 1 virtual ticket for every 30 minutes of time spent reading (or listening!) to a book, comic, magazine, news article, etc.

8/12: 7:45-9:15 pm: Teen Tuesday: Black Light Bookpin Bowling-Glow Party/Bowling Mashup

Yes, we are bowling in the library again with a new twist. After hours, black lights, music, & dress to ‘glow’. Great snacks & of course, top bowler prizes. No latecomers admitted; registration required as well as a parental permission slip, which must be handed in to stay & play. NOTE: This event ends after hours. Make arrangements ahead of time to be picked up–on time–in the back parking lot. Grades 7-13. Registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

8/14: 2:00-4:30 pm: Giant Jenga

Enjoy a fun afternoon playing giant board games and making friends. Ages 10-14. Registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

8/19: 3:30-4:30 pm: Tie-Dye Mania

OH NO! Summer is coming to an end so let’s have a Tie Dye Mania. You will get to choose from either a t-shirt, hair tie, or handkerchief. Grades 7-13. Registration Required. Location: Library Courtyard. *In case of inclement weather program will take place in the Lovell Room.