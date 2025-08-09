Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN AUGUST 2025

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 9, 2025

Thru 8/15: Teen Summer Reading: Let’s Level Up on Reading This Summer! 

1)      Create an online reading account at: https://stratfordlibrary.org/summer-reading-2025/

2)      Log your reading time. From 6/2 to 8/15 earn 1 virtual ticket for every 30 minutes of time spent reading (or listening!) to a book, comic, magazine, news article, etc.

8/12: 7:45-9:15 pm: Teen Tuesday: Black Light Bookpin Bowling-Glow Party/Bowling Mashup

Yes, we are bowling in the library again with a new twist.  After hours, black lights, music, & dress to ‘glow’. Great snacks & of course, top bowler prizes.  No latecomers admitted; registration required as well as a parental permission slip, which must be handed in to stay & play. NOTE: This event ends after hours. Make arrangements ahead of time to be picked up–on time–in the back parking lot. Grades 7-13. Registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

8/14: 2:00-4:30 pm: Giant Jenga

Enjoy a fun afternoon playing giant board games and making friends. Ages 10-14. Registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

8/19: 3:30-4:30 pm: Tie-Dye Mania

OH NO! Summer is coming to an end so let’s have a Tie Dye Mania. You will get to choose from either a t-shirt, hair tie, or handkerchief.  Grades 7-13. Registration Required. Location: Library Courtyard. *In case of inclement weather program will take place in the Lovell Room.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

