Norwalk News: 2 Pedestrians & Car Hit – Arrest Made

#Norwalk CT–On November 22, 2017 at 1:07 am, the Patrol Division responded to a motor vehicle crash on West Avenue near Orchard Street. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had struck two pedestrians and a parked car. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital by Norwalk Hospital EMS. The driver, Walter Veliz, was found at the scene uninjured. Veliz, who does not possess a driver’s license, failed on scene field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Veliz was transported to police headquarters, where he was found to have a blood alcohol level of .1852.

Arrest: Walter Veliz, 31 of 8 Woodbury Avenue Norwalk

Charges: two counts of Assault 2 with a Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of

Alcohol and/or Drugs, Reckless Driving and Operating without a License

Bond: $75,000

