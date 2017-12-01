Stratford News: 2nd Arrest In Bar Shooting

A second arrest has been made in the robbery and shooting at BAR in Stratford Center. On 11-30- 2017 Jachim Brown age 30 from Bridgeport was arrested at Bridgeport Court based on an arrest warrant issued for him by this department. Brown was charged in the robbery/shooting which occurred at BAR on 11-14- 2017. Brown was charged with the below crimes;
Robbery in the First Degree
Assault in the First Degree
Threatening in the First Degree
Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver
Criminal Possession of Ammunition
Carrying a Firearm without a Permit
Brown was held at court on a $500,000 dollar bond and was arraigned on this date. There is no booking photo available.
(Stratford Police Press Release)