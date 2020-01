2019-01-14@11:26ham–#Bridgeport CT– This morning (January 14, 2020) the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received numerous calls on several shots fired in the 600th block of Beechmont Ave in the area of Tesiny Ave. Once the police arrived to the scene, they came upon a person who had a non-life threatening hand injury caused by bullets shattering a business’s window. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.