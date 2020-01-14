Fairfield News: Eye Doctor Makes Spectacle Of Charges

#Fairfield CT–On 01/11/2020 Ian Gorovoy (DOB: 03/10/84) of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with four counts of Sexual Assault Third Degree and four counts of Risk of Injury to a Child after he allegedly had unwanted sexual contact with an adult female victim in the presence of a child. Gorovoy turned himself in at Police Headquarters on 01/11/2020 where he was processed and released on a no-contact protective order after posting a $150,000 court set bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 01/13/2020 and the judge set bond at $150,000.