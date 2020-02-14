Former Mayors Bill Finch and Toni Harp endorse Mike Bloomberg

Milford, Connecticut — Today, Mike Bloomberg 2020 announced that former Mayors Toni Harp (D-New Haven) and Bill Finch (D-Bridgeport) have endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate. Both cited Mike’s record as a 3-term mayor of New York City and his unique ability to not only beat Donald Trump in November but create a better future for all Americans.

“Mike Bloomberg will beat Donald Trump in November,” said former Mayor Toni Harp. “Mike has led our nation’s biggest city and has successfully taken on some of the country’s toughest challenges — including gun violence and climate change — and he’s the right person to rebuild and reunite our country.”

“Mike Bloomberg is someone who embodies the American Dream,” said former Mayor Bill Finch. “Mike’s father never made more than $6,000 a year. He paid his way through college, was unemployed at 39 years of age, and went on to create one of the most successful companies in our nation’s modern history. That entrepreneurial spirit, determination, and perseverance is what we need in our next President. That’s why I’m supporting Mike.”

Former New Haven Mayor Toni Harp served as the chief executive of New Haven from 2013 – 2019. Harp also served as a state senator from 1993 – 2013, representing a large portion of New Haven and part of West Haven.

Former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch served as the chief executive of the state’s largest city from 2007 – 2015. He also served as a state senator from 2000 – 2007. Recently, Finch served as the Acting Executive Director of the New York Thruway from 2016 – 2018, and he currently serves as the Executive Director for the Bridgeport-based Discovery Museum.

“Former Mayors Harp and Finch have been leaders not only in the respective city’s that they’ve run, but also on issues that impact all of Connecticut,” said Brett Broesder, Connecticut State Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020. “We’re playing to win, and Connecticut will be an important part of our success. We’re excited to have Mayors Harp and Finch as part of our talented team.”

