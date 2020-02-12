Norwalk News: Apparently There Is $20K In Jewels At Kohl’s And Police Need Your Help

#Norwalk CT–On January 27, 2020 at around 9:00 am a male entered Kohl’s Department Store on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk and smashed a display case, he then stole approximately $20,000 in jewelry. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with New York Plates. This investigation was assumed by the Detective Bureau and is being investigated by Detective Fitzmaurice. Surveillance photos of the suspect are attached to this release. Anyone who recognizes the individuals pictured or has information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Dan Fitzmaurice. He can be reached at 203-854-3180, dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org, or anonymously at the Tip Line at 203- 854-644 Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com