Fairfield Dolan Launches MBA in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Concentration

Organizations are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to make more informed, data-driven decisions. According to recent Gallup data, “in the past two years, the percentage of U.S. employees who say they have used AI in their role a few times a year or more has nearly doubled, from 21% to 40%.” In response to this growing need in the workplace for individuals to both understand and apply AI, Fairfield Dolan has launched an AI concentration in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program (MBA AI).

“An MBA in AI bridges the gap between technical AI knowledge and business acumen. It helps data analytics to support strategic decision-making,” said Mousumi Bose-Godbole, PhD, associate professor of marketing and director of the MBA. The AI concentration will allow students to learn the fundamentals of AI and prepare for management positions overseeing AI projects. According to Dr. Godbole, this concentration will prepare students for both ethical and societal leadership roles in the evolving landscape.

MBA candidate Evan Mansfield will be the first graduate of the MBA-AI specific degree. Mansfield shared that he chose the MBA in AI because it offered the optimal balance between understanding how AI models function from a programming perspective and gaining a strong foundation in applying AI to solve real-world business problems. “I believe an understanding of AI is crucial for students entering the workplace over the next couple of years,” Mansfield said. Upon graduating he plans to leverage what he learned in the program to create impact in his early professional career in an AI-centric way.

Fairfield Dolan’s customizable MBA allows students to tailor their coursework to align with their individual career goals. The MBA AI concentration offers students a distinctive opportunity to be at the forefront of cutting-edge AI technology—an area increasingly leveraged across virtually every industry.