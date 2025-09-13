Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz Highlights Black Rock Streetscape Upgrades in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT – September 11, 2025 — Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz joined the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), state and local officials, and community partners this morning for a “Walk & Talk” site visit celebrating the completion of the Black Rock Streetscape Project.

The $663,000 project, funded by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) and the City of Bridgeport, brought major safety and aesthetic upgrades to Fairfield Avenue and Brewster Street. Improvements include ADA-compliant ramps, crosswalks, bike racks, enhanced lighting, and new landscaping, making the neighborhood safer and more welcoming for residents and visitors.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz was joined by CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, State Representative Steve Stafstrom, and Bridgeport Senior Economic Development Associate Vincent Mobilio during the walk-through of the upgraded streetscape at 2909 Fairfield Avenue.