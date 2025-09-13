Uncategorized

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz Highlights Black Rock Streetscape Upgrades in Bridgeport

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 11, 2025

BRIDGEPORT, CT – September 11, 2025 — Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz joined the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), state and local officials, and community partners this morning for a “Walk & Talk” site visit celebrating the completion of the Black Rock Streetscape Project.

The $663,000 project, funded by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) and the City of Bridgeport, brought major safety and aesthetic upgrades to Fairfield Avenue and Brewster Street. Improvements include ADA-compliant ramps, crosswalks, bike racks, enhanced lighting, and new landscaping, making the neighborhood safer and more welcoming for residents and visitors.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz was joined by CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, State Representative Steve Stafstrom, and Bridgeport Senior Economic Development Associate Vincent Mobilio during the walk-through of the upgraded streetscape at 2909 Fairfield Avenue.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Fairfield Dolan Launches MBA in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Concentration

Sep 6, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

8/25 Crash

Sep 6, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

2 Towns 2 Vehicle Fires

Sep 6, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Temporary Free-Standing Portable Signage in all Non-Residential Districts

Sep 13, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Red Cross Assists Five After Main Street Fire in Trumbull

Sep 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Monday Matinees — Fall/Winter 2025

Sep 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Motorcycle Down!

Sep 11, 2025 Stephen Krauchick